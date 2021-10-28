Creditcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.01 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00004416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $4.01 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,188.43 or 1.00138721 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00065566 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00045120 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.96 or 0.00581937 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

