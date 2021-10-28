Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

CEQP opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -657.89%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.27% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $42,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.