Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of CEQP opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -657.89%.

In related news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.27% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $42,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEQP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

