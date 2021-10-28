Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

CEQP opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 3.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -657.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CEQP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.27% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $42,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

