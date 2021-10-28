Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Price Up 5.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) traded up 5.4% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.85. 8,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 319,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

Specifically, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,841. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,088 shares of company stock worth $926,159 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

The company has a market cap of $920.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,885,000 after buying an additional 426,878 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after buying an additional 49,997 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,873,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

