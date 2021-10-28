CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Insider Sells $24,983.50 in Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) insider David L. O’toole sold 1,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $24,983.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $708.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 48.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 677,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 226,307 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 194,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 224.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 54,802 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

