Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $178.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.66 and a 200-day moving average of $188.81.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

