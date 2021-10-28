Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0711 on Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $26,599.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crown has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,584.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.93 or 0.00940399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.49 or 0.00263708 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00214585 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00032809 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002941 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,313,629 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

