Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Crown has a payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Crown to earn $7.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Shares of CCK traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.10. 1,306,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,310. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.00. Crown has a 12-month low of $84.78 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

