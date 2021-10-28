Crypto Sports (CSPN) Reaches Market Cap of $499,048.52

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $499,048.52 and $1,284.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

