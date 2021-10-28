CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,672 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,255,000 after buying an additional 41,479 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 433.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGS opened at $49.36 on Thursday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

