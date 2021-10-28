CSM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

CSM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAKE shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

