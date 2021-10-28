CSM Advisors LLC Has $959,000 Stock Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

CSM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 597.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LKFN. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $217,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,625 shares of company stock worth $471,423. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $72.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average is $65.28.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

