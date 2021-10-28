CSM Advisors LLC Makes New $454,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,804,000 after purchasing an additional 253,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after purchasing an additional 345,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,395,000 after purchasing an additional 76,841 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,609,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,297,000 after acquiring an additional 160,507 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.29.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $222.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.29 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

