CSM Advisors LLC Makes New $555,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,403 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.75.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $242.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.67. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $249.95. The stock has a market cap of $181.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

