CSM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,900 Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. CSM Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 110.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Professional Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $1,039,000.

FIDU opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.14. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

