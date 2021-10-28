CSM Advisors LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

CSM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $241,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

