CSM Advisors LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.17.

LMT opened at $330.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.68 and its 200-day moving average is $371.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

