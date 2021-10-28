CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,994,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577,710 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $128,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in CSX by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

