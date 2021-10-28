CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Stock Price Up 5.6%

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.28. Approximately 2,795 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 310% from the average daily volume of 681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTRRF)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

