Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 222,014 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 147.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,014 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $20,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $737,000. Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.79. 176,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,636,253. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.