Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 337,059 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,301,849 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 337,059 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $19,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after buying an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after buying an additional 1,627,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 25.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,934,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,788,000 after purchasing an additional 914,937 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.99. 5,668,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,477,984. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

