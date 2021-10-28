Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,134 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $17,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Crocs by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Shares of CROX traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.43 and a 1-year high of $163.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

