Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $22.10 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 137.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,305 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $22,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 342.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 28.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CMS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,293. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.17%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

