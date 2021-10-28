Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $26.85 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 362.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,974 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 72,078 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $26,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,151,197,000 after buying an additional 99,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975,042 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,757,923,000 after acquiring an additional 305,021 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,155,436,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,069,248,000 after acquiring an additional 81,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $5.31 on Thursday, hitting $313.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.14 and a 200-day moving average of $294.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

