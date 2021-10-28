Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $30.57 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4,599.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,018 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $30,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,864,000 after purchasing an additional 44,456 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 148,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 48,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.25. 5,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,649. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.58 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.30.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.