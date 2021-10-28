Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $34.55 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,936 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 0.4% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $34,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.32.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $4.96 on Thursday, reaching $438.66. 11,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,063. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $406.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $438.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

