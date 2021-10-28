Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 302 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $23,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,319,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Booking by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,349,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,486.96.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $25.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,402.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,754. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,332.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,303.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,540.00. The company has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.60, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.