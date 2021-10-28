CyberArk Software (CYBR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. CyberArk Software has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.010-$0.260 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at $-0.190-$-0.020 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, analysts expect CyberArk Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $176.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -163.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.00. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $187.87.

CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.67.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

