CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0079

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00040836 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,834.04 or 0.99975993 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.66 or 0.00313560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00063490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.