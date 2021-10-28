Cyclone Protocol Price Reaches $372.46 on Exchanges (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 28th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $380,315.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $372.46 or 0.00606145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001448 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.32 or 0.00194191 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006157 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 19,461 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.