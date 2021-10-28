Cyclone Protocol Price Reaches $372.46 on Exchanges (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for $372.46 or 0.00606145 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $380,315.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 19,461 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

