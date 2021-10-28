CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.030-$4.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.CyrusOne also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.03-4.08 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut CyrusOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.38.

CONE traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $81.97. The company had a trading volume of 26,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,956. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,063.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

