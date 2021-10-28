CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.03-4.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.CyrusOne also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.030-$4.080 EPS.

Shares of CONE traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.81. 1,188,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,956. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $83.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average is $74.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,020.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CyrusOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.92.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

