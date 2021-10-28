DA Davidson Increases Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $100.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 159.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,861 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth $18,785,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.