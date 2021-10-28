Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the September 30th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DIFTY opened at $30.07 on Thursday. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $31.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

