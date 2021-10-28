Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Shares Purchased by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert raised its stake in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Dana accounts for 3.1% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Robotti Robert owned about 0.36% of Dana worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 85.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 317.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 916.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 15.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Shares of DAN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Dana Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.50.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Dana’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

