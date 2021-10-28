Dana (NYSE:DAN) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DAN. TheStreet raised Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Dana has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dana will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 385.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 85.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dana by 317.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dana by 916.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dana by 110.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

