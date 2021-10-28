Darcy Glenn Daubaras Sells 5,000 Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$24,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,500 shares in the company, valued at C$556,470.

Darcy Glenn Daubaras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$20,150.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.57, for a total transaction of C$17,850.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$11,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$11,550.00.

CVE:HIVE opened at C$4.22 on Thursday. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$7.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 13.23.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

