Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $287,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 20.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 38.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 131.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $111,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNA stock opened at $202.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $153.27 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

