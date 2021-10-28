Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $299,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,475,461,000 after purchasing an additional 131,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,110,806,000 after buying an additional 711,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $550,388,000 after buying an additional 72,115 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 11.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after buying an additional 407,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 23.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,335,000 after buying an additional 542,304 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $98.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average is $100.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

