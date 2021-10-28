Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $255,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 115,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 187,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,011,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $169.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.82 billion, a PE ratio of 277.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays downgraded The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.