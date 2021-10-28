Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $266,000 Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A stock opened at $156.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.80 and a 200-day moving average of $149.76.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.