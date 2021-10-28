Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $215,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CASY. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.18.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $188.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.38 and a 52-week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

