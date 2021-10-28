Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,608 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $989,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after buying an additional 93,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.25.

Shares of ABG opened at $198.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $230.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.56 and a 200 day moving average of $191.56.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.