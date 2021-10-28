DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.800-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on DVA. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist reduced their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.43.

Shares of DaVita stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,592. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.96 and a 200 day moving average of $121.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. DaVita has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

