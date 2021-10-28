Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Short Interest Up 560.6% in October

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 560.6% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $162,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $263,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLCA opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

