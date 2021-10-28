Delbert M. Humenik Sells 11,889 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 11,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $290,329.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $167,960.08.

On Thursday, August 26th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18.

Shares of SEMR stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $23.14. 80,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,850. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter worth $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the second quarter worth $267,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEMR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

