Delbert M. Humenik Sells 11,889 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 11,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $290,329.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $167,960.08.
- On Thursday, August 26th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00.
- On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $8,700.00.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18.
Shares of SEMR stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $23.14. 80,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,850. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SEMR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.
About SEMrush
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
Recommended Story: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.