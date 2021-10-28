Dent Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Dent has a market cap of $546.02 million and $80.81 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00049530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00205826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00098654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (DENT) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

