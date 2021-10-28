Desjardins Boosts Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to C$75.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Stantec from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $54.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.89. Stantec has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Stantec during the second quarter worth $205,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stantec during the second quarter worth $277,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Stantec during the second quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

